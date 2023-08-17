The Detroit Lions are likely set to be without Jameson Williams for the rest of the preseason and Amon-Ra St. Brown for probably about a week thanks to injury. With the wide receiver room in flux, new Lions wide receiver Denzel Mims could have an opportunity to earn more playing time, although head coach Dan Campbellis not so sure, reports The Lions Wire's Jeff Risdon.

“[Dan] Campbell says of Denzel Mims, ‘he's in the room' blankly. ‘Wish I could give you more.' Said this immediately after talking about potentially needing to add a WR. Hard to not read between those lines…”

It sounds like Denzel Mims has not done much to make an impression on Dan Campbell and the Lions coaching staff ever since getting traded over from the New York Jets. After a tumultuous start to his career with the Jets that ultimately can be looked upon as a failure due to lack of playing time and production, Detroit looked like it could be a fresh start for Mims. Nevertheless, it is evidently not off to the most sterling of beginnings.

Despite him not making an impression so far, Mims still has plenty of time to prove that he deserves to get the rock. Williams being out for the preseason just adds on to the fact that he is out the first six regular season games due to suspension.

It will most likely be quite some time after Williams is eligible to play before he is acclimated into the offense, so that is an open wide receiver spot in Detroit for at least half of the season. Stay tuned into Lions training camp to see if Denzel Mims claims that spot, or if Dan Campbell remains cold on the prospects of his new wide receiver fulfilling any expectations.