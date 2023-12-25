The head honcho was fired up!

30 years is a long time to wait for another divisional title but the Detroit Lions pulled through. Dan Campbell had to employ the proper schemes to outgun a raging Nick Mullens and a tough Minnesota Vikings secondary. It was Jared Goff. Michael Badgley and Amon-Ra St. Brown would eventually step up. This fired up the head honcho which prompted a heartfelt speech after getting the 30 to 24 scoreline, via the Detroit Lions on X.

“We didn't know coming into the season. There were a lot of new guys, right? We had some core foundation but, man, you find new brothers, right? You build from the ground up and you've already developed through the core… We knew this was not going to be easy. You guys came in and earned it and you have earned it all year,” was the fiery speech that Dan Campbell gave when the Lions clinched the divisional title.

All of this praise is well-deserved with everyone contributing to the massive success. Jared Goff may have lost the yardage battle to Vikings QB Nick Mullens' 411 passing yards but he got the ball where it needed to be. He notched an efficient 257 passing yards game with 30 completions on just 40 attempts. This came with a touchdown and no interceptions.

Jahmyr Gibbs was also leading the Lions in rushing. He ran for 80 yards on 15 carries to get the team two touchdowns. Amon-Ra St. Brown also had an insane night with 12 receptions, 106 receiving yards, and a touchdown. In total, everyone had their moment to shine, even the Lions' secondary. This is their NFC North title and no one will take it away from them.