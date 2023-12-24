The Detroit Lions have clinched the NFC North division for the first time in franchise history with a win over the Minnesota Vikings.

The Detroit Lions have clinched the NFC North division for the first time in franchise history with a 30-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

The division win for the Lions is the first for the franchise since 1993. It is a culmination of what Dan Campbell has been building with the Lions over the last few years.

It was not an easy win for the Lions, who trailed for portions of the game against the Vikings, and needed one stop on a final drive by Minnesota to seal the 30-24 win.

Now for the Lions, it is about playoff positioning, rather than worrying about securing a spot. The last two games feature a big matchup against the Dallas Cowboys next Saturday, then a rematch against the Minnesota Vikings at home to finish the regular season.

The game against the Cowboys will be a big one, and could determine whether the Lions go into the playoffs as the No. 2 or the No. 3 seed in the NFC. It could also determine whether or not Detroit plays or rest starters in the final game of the regular season against the Vikings.

Regardless, the Lions and their fans have a lot to celebrate this Christmas. The team has come a long way and has achieved something that many fans have not seen in their lifetime.

The Lions are a young team led by Dan Campbell that will likely not go anywhere, and will contend for the NFC North title for the foreseeable future as well. Detroit hopes this is the first of many division titles.