Lions drop Jameson Williams update right before training camp

The Detroit Lions are ready to kick off training camp after a busy offseason. The Lions will be without two of their key offseason acquisitions when camp breaks, however, as a pair of the team’s early picks from the 2022 NFL Draft are dealing with injuries. The Lions placed wide receiver Jameson Williams on the non-football injury list ahead of camp, while also adding Josh Paschal to the PUP list.

Joining Williams on the NFI list is Natrez Patrick, while Romero Okwara and Jerry Jacobs will be placed on PUP alongside Paschal.

The designation shouldn’t come as a big surprise to Lions fans. Williams suffered a torn ACL during his final season at Alabama, so it was well known he’d be dealing with the injury when camp broke. The Lions placing him on the NFI list is just an official confirmation that Williams is still in the recovery process. Having him active for training camp would have put him well ahead of schedule in his return to action, but the fact that he’s still recovering should not be considered a concern.

Williams will now be working against the clock in order to get activated from the NFI list before the end of training camp. If he is placed on the regular-season NFI, he will be forced to miss at least four weeks of the 2022 NFL season.

Jameson Williams was the 12th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft after the Lions traded up to grab him. At Alabama, Williams recorded 79 receptions for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns during his junior season.