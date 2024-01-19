The Detroit Lions are notorious for their postseason struggles, but how bad have they been in the playoffs, and have they ever made the Super Bowl?

The Detroit Lions' struggles to win games, both in the regular season and the postseason, are well documented throughout the organization's history. This season, though, the team is enjoying a memorable run, and has enough talent to contend for the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Has Detroit ever made the Super Bowl before, though? In this article, we will take a closer look at the Lions' playoff history.

Detroit Lions playoff history

The Lions have been around since 1934, and the Super Bowl was first played in 1967. Despite nearly six full decades of opportunities, Detroit has never won the Super Bowl. In fact, it is one of four teams to never even make it to the big game.

The Lions have had little playoff success during the Super Bowl era. In fact, they just won their first playoff game since 1991 by beating the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card Round. The team did have some postseason success in the league's early days, though.

Detroit won four championships prior to the AFL-NFL merger. In 1935, 1952, 1953 and 1957, the Lions won the NFL Championship Game. They even appeared in the 1954 NFL Championship Game. Since their latest championship, though, Detroit has only made the playoffs 12 times. Since the AFL-NFL merger, the Lions made the playoffs in 1970, 1982, 1983, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1997, 1999, 2011, 2014, 2016 and 2023. The 1991 and 2023 seasons were the only times they won a playoff game over that span.

Can the Lions make the Super Bowl this year?

The Lions already ended their long drought without a postseason win. It seems like this is also the year they can finally make the Super Bowl. Detroit has two more games it needs to win to play in Las Vegas. In the Divisional Round, the team is taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Many fans were shocked to see the Buccaneers advance to the Divisional Round, and while that doesn't mean it'll be an easy game for the Lions, Detroit does have enough talent to get another postseason win. Jared Goff is the team's quarterback. When the Rams traded Goff to the Lions in exchange for team icon Matthew Stafford, it seemed that Goff would likely only be a bridge quarterback. He has now established himself as a franchise quarterback, even getting revenge by beating the Rams in the Wild Card Round.

Goff is also surrounded by tons of talent. The Lions have had one of the best offenses in the league for two seasons now, boasting depth and star talent at the skill positions. Amon-Ra St. Brown is one of the best receivers in the NFL, but he is not alone. The receiving corps has a speed threat in Jameson Williams and a possession receiver in Josh Reynolds, not to mention other players who can hold their own like Kalif Raymond and Donovan Peoples-Jones.

Sam LaPorta is just a rookie, but he is already one of the best tight ends in the league. In fact, LaPorta had the greatest rookie tight end season ever this year, catching more passes than any other plater at his position in NFL history. LaPorta is also one of three tight ends ever to finish their rookie seasons with double-digit touchdowns

LaPorta isn't Detroit's only rookie stud, though. The team spent a first-round pick on Jahmyr Gibbs, and his explosion has been on display all season long. Gibbs pairs with David Montgomery to form one of the best running back duos in the NFL.

The Lions' defense is more of a concern than the offense, but they have improved drastically on that side of the ball this season.

Jack Campbell is another first-round rookie this season, playing well at the linebacker position. Fellow linebacker Alex Anzalone is a great tackler, and Kerby Joseph is a hard-hitting safety. C.J. Gardner-Johnson was a prized free agent acquisition by Detroit, capable of forcing turnovers at any time, and the defensive back can force turnovers at any given time. Definitely don't forget about Aidan Hutchinson, the former No. 2 overall pick who wreaks regular havoc in opposing backfields.

Detroit has plenty of talent to make a run at Super Bowl LVIII. Experience is the one thing that can hold them back, as the Lions—and the franchise as a whole—have such little experience winning postseason games. Super Wild Card Weekend was a start, though, and the team rallies behind head coach Dan Campbell, so it would be unsurprising if Detroit finally ends its losing ways and journeys to the NFL's biggest game—maybe even winning it.