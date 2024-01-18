The Lions look to make it to the NFC title game for the first time since 1991 as we continue our NFL odds series with a Buccaneers-Lions prediction and pick.

The Detroit Lions look to make it to the NFC title game for the first time since 1991 as they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with an NFC Divisional Round Buccaneers-Lions prediction and pick.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter the game in the first year of the post-Tom Brady Era hoping to return to the NFC title game. They have gotten here first by going 9-8 this year, winning five of their last six games to win the NFC South. That gave them a home playoff game last week against the Philadelphia Eagles. While the Buccaneers were the home team, they were the underdog to the 11-6 Eagles. Still, they dominated the game. The Buccaneers took a 10-0 lead in the first quarter and would be up 16-9 at the half. From there, the defense took over. The Buccaneer's defense recorded a safety and the offense scored two more times, leading to a 32-9 win over the Eagles.

Meanwhile, the Lions have just won their first playoff game since 1991. They were 12-5 this year, winning the NFC North, and getting a home playoff game against the Rams. It was a much closer game for them. The Lions had a 14-3 lead in the first quarter one touchdown run from David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. Still, the Rams stayed in it. They would score twice in the second, and Sam LaPorta added a touchdown for the Lions to make it 21-17. In the third, the Lions extended the lead to seven, but the Rams made it four again on a field goal. They would add another field goal in the fourth to make it a one-point game, but the Lions would hold on to win 24-23.

Here are the Buccaneers-Lions NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFC Divisional Odds: Buccaneers-Lions Odds

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +6.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +240

Detroit Lions: -6.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -295

Over: 48.5 (-118)

Under: 48.5 (-104)

Why The Buccaneers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Buccaneers were 19th in the NFL this year in points per game, sitting with 21.1 points per game on the year. Meanwhile, they were 22nd in yards per game They were 22nd in the NFL in rushing yards per game while sitting 16th in passing yards per game. The offense has been led by Baker Mayfield. Including his playoff game last week, he has passed for 4.382 yards this year and 31 touchdowns, with just ten interceptions. Further, Mayfield was great last week. He passed for 337 yards on 61.1 percent passing with three scores. He also threw just one turnover-worthy throw in the game.

The rushing game has been led by Rachaas White. He comes in with 1,062 yards this year including the playoffs. He has also scored six times on the season. Last week against the Eagles he was solid. He ran for 72 yards with four yards per carry. He did not score, but he did have two runs over ten yards in the game.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers have plenty of weapons to throw the ball to. Mike Evans leads the way with 1,303 yards this year and has scored 13 times on the season. He did have a down game last week, with just 48 yards and no scores. Chris Godwin did score last week. He had 1,069 yards this year while having 45 yards and a touchdown last week. Trey Palmer also scored last week, while having 56 yards on one reception.

The Bucaneers defense was fifth in the NFL this year in points per game. They were fourth in rushing yards against while sitting 27th in passing yards against. The Buccaneers were also fourth in the NFL in turnover margin per game this year. Antonie Winfield Jr. has been great for the Buccaneers all year. He has six sacks on the year, plus six forced fumbles and three interceptions.

Why The Lions Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Lions were fifth in the NFL this year in scoring while sitting third in the NFL in yards per game. They were sixth in the NFL in rushing yards per game while sitting third in the NFL in passing yards per game. The offense is led by Jared Goff. In the playoff game, he has passed for 4.851 yards and 21 touchdowns. Further, he had 12 interceptions last year. In the win over the Rams, he passed for 277 yards and a touchdown with two big-time throws according to PFF. He also had one turnover-worthy pass.

The rushing attack is a two-headed beast for the Lions. David Montgomery has run for 1,072 yards so far including the playoffs with 14 scores. He is coming in off of running for 57 yards last time out while scoring once. He has now scored in four straight games. The rookie Jahmyr Gibbs is the other part of this attack. He ran for just 25 yards last week but has 970 on the season. Further, he scored last week, one of 11 times he has done that this year.

The Receiving game is led by Amon-Ra St. Brown and Sam LaPorta. St. Brown has 1.625 yards on the year including the playoffs and has scored ten times. He did not score last week but brought in seven receptions for 110 yards in the game. Lakota comes in with 903 total yards this year while scoring 11 times. He brought in just three receptions last week, on only three targets, but it was for 14 yards and a score.

The Lion's defense was 23rd in the NFL this year in points allowed per game while sitting 20th in yards allowed per game. They were second in the NFL against the rush but sat 30th against the passing attack. They will need Aidan Hutchinson to be a big part of this game. He had 13 sacks this year with 110 total quarterback pressures. He will be needed to get pressure on Mayfield and hopefully cause some turnovers.

Final Buccaneers-Lions Prediction & Pick

This has been a great season for both teams, but one will come to a close in this game. Both offenses are solid, but the Buccaneer's defense should be respected as well. They were great against the run all year and also forced a lot of turnovers. This will cause the Lions to have to rely more on the passing game in this one. Still, they have the weapons to do just that. With a defense from the Lions that struggled against the pass, expect plenty of points in this one. The prediction for this Buccaneers-Lions playoff game is that both teams will score a lot, but Baker Mayfield will make one too many mistakes as the Lions move on to the NFC title game.

Final Buccaneers-Lions Prediction & Pick: Lions -6.5 (-108) and Over 48.5 (-118)