Published November 19, 2022

By Tristin McKinstry

The Detroit Lions head to New York for a matchup against the 7-2 Giants on Sunday. And they will have one of their most important offensive pieces on the field for the game.

All-Pro center Frank Ragnow is expected to play Sunday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Friday. He feels good about Ragnow’s ability to go when the game kicks off.

“I’m pretty optimistic,” Campbell said. “For Sunday, I’m pretty optimistic for Frank. We are, yep.”

Ragnow has battled through injuries all season. However, he’s only missed one game because of it. He was in a walking boot after the Lions’ 31-30 comeback victory against the Chicago Bears last week.

The Lions also expect wide receiver DJ Chark to return for the game. He’s missed the last six weeks with an ankle injury. Campbell said Chark looked better in practice on Friday than he had the day before.

However, it wasn’t all great news for the Lions. For starters, rookie pass rusher Josh Paschal will miss this contest. He debuted last month after off-season surgery and has averaged nearly 60 defensive snaps through his first three games.

He joins pass rusher Charles Harris on the shelf for this game. Harris signed a two-year, $7 million contract with the Lions after a breakout season last year. However, he has just one sack and 14 tackles in 2022.

Lastly, wide receiver Josh Reynolds is questionable for Sunday. He returned to practice on Thursday but was unable to practice on Friday, putting his status for the game in doubt.

The Lions will attempt to win their third consecutive game on Sunday. If they do, it’ll be the first time since 2017 the Lions have accomplished the feat.