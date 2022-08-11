Lions GM hints at Jameson Williams’ timetable for return from ACL injury

The Detroit Lions went all in on Jameson Williams when they traded up in the 2022 NFL Draft to scoop him up as the No. 12 overall pick. The former Ohio State and Alabama standout is still rehabbing a torn ACL and as it is, it doesn’t look like he’s going to be ready when the Lions kick off their season.

Detroit general manager Brad Holmes has provided a key update on the status of their priced wideout. According to the high-ranking Lions executive, they’re practicing patience when it comes to the recovery of Williams (h/t Jeremy Fowler of ESPN):

“We’re going to be very smart with him,” Holmes said. “He’s in a good place right now. It’s not going to be Week 1.”

Holmes did not provide a target date for Williams, and at this point, it doesn’t sound like the 21-year-old is close. Williams will remain on the team’s non-football related injury reserve list for the time being, and it is clear that the Lions will be taking a prudent approach with their highly-promising WR.

Holmes then went on to say that they were prepared to take it slow on Williams when they drafted him a few months back:

“[Coach] Dan [Campbell] and I felt we were in a position to acquire a player like this and don’t need him for Day 1,” Holmes said. “It’s a long-term thing.”

In the meantime, Detroit will need to rely on the handful of wide receivers they have at their disposal. DJ Chark signed with the team in the offseason, and he will be joining the likes of Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds, Kalif Raymond, and Quintez Cephus on the lineup.