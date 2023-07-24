Injuries are the reason why a lot of players are unable to reach their full potential. These disable them from playing in a lot of minutes, games, and snaps, and disallow them from having any sort of availability. Coming back from recovery can be worse as well because they realize that their abilities have taken a nosedive. This is the same thing that happened to Teddy Bridgewater but the Detroit Lions seem to be giving him a chance.

After getting waived by the Miami Dolphins, the future was uncertain for Teddy Bridgewater. He entered NFL Free Agency with no guarantee of being back into the league. Although, he is getting a well-deserved shot back into the league. Detroit hosted him and there has been long-time interest in signing him, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

He only played for five games in the previous season. This netted him 683 passing yards and four touchdowns. The limited games played. These low numbers were because he was playing second-fiddle to Tua Tagovailoa who the Dolphins are more interested in developing. He has been in this backup role for a long time.

His 2017 Minnesota Vikings stint kicked off the low point in his career. His New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers games did bring him back into being a starter-level player. However, a huge decline in production hit him ever since his Denver Broncos days. His style of play was never the same since then.

Will the Lions help him make a career resurgence?