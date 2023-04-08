Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

The Detroit Lions are perhaps the most intriguing team to watch in the NFC next season. After an awful start to the year, the team showed significant growth. They very nearly claimed a playoff spot, and also took the Green Bay Packers down with them when they were eliminated. A big part of their success is the Jared Goff’s career renaissance. However, it does seem like the Lions are preparing for the worst, as they have interest in signing Teddy Bridgewater, per Jeremy Fowler.

“Free agent QB Teddy Bridgewater has interest from several teams, including a strong contract offer from the #Lions, per source. Bridgewater hasn’t decided where he’s playing as he takes his time this offseason. Bridgewater can reunite w/ Dan Campbell from their New Orleans days”

Is Teddy Bridgewater coming for Jared Goff’s starting QB role with the Lions? Barring a catastrophic collapse from Goff, no. However, there’s value in getting an excellent backup quarterback for any team. Having a reliable backup QB like Bridgewater allows Detroit to compete in the event of a Goff injury. Bridgewater’s familiarity with Campbell also comes into play here.

The Lions are building a sneakily good offense with Goff under center. They have some pretty good pass-protectors and two playmakers to help the ex-Rams QB out. Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams could be the next great WR duo in the league. Bringing in David Montgomery to replace the departing Jamaal Williams should also help as well.

Detroit has a chance to take control of the NFC North for the first time in ages. Aaron Rodgers is leaving the Packers. The Chicago Bears are still raw. The Vikings are the favorites on paper, but the possibility of last season being a fluke looms. The Lions need to pounce now and grab the bull by the horns.