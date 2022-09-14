Lions make roster move that hints at possible D’Andre Swift injury

The Detroit Lions very nearly pulled off a stunning comeback against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 to open their 2022 season. One of the reasons it was in the cards was because of D’Andre Swift’s standout performance. Swift turned his 18 touches into 175 total yards and a touchdown, which was a mightily productive start to the season for Detroit’s star running back.

However, it looks like Swift’s status for Week 2 may be in jeopardy. Swift wasn’t in attendance for Detroit’s practice today, and the Lions ended up promoting running back Justin Jackson off of the practice squad in a move that signals Swift may be dealing with an injury that could prevent him from playing in Week 2. Based on how productive Swift was in Week 1, this isn’t a good sign for the Lions.

Taylor Decker, Frank Ragnow, D’Andre Swift & Michael Brockers not spotted at open portion of Lions practice Wednesday. — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) September 14, 2022

#Lions have signed RB Justin Jackson to the Active Roster from the Practice Squad and re-signed T Darrin Paulo to the Practice Squad. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 14, 2022

There are other players who were forced to miss practice, but they aren’t running backs like Swift is, which is why the promotion of a running back in Justin Jackson is a bit of an ominous sign. There wasn’t any indication that Swift suffered an injury against the Eagles, and this is the first information we have that hints at a potential injury for Swift.

This certainly isn’t a great sign for the Lions, as Swift had a very strong start to his season. While he missed practice, there hasn’t been any update regarding why he missed practice, but the early signs don’t look great. Jamaal Williams would be set to take over for Swift if he ends up having to miss time, but for now, it’s best to keep an eye on Swift’s status, as it looks like he may not be able to play in Week 2.