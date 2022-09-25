Lions obliterate rest of the NFL in key stat that proves O-line needs a raise

The Detroit Lions’ rebuild may not be the flashiest but the results are certainly there. They are building up their roster with talents at positions that get plenty of buzz, like edge rusher, wide receiver and running back. However, they are also quietly building one of the best offensive lines in all of football.

ESPN’s Field Yates pointed out that the Lions average nearly five yards per carry before contact. No other team in the NFL can match that per carry. Entertaining Week 3’s Sunday slate of games, Detroit leads the NFL in 7.2 yards per carry.

Pretty insane stat shared by @LauraRutledge on NFL LIVE today: The Lions are averaging 4.6 yards *before contact* per carry. The rest of the NFL is averaging 4.4 yards per carry. Even with injuries, that OL has been doing serious work. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 23, 2022

Detroit having talented backs like D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams certainly helps and a 58-yard run from Amon-Ra St. Brown will certainly help increase those stats over a tiny, two-game sample size.

Right tackle Penei Sewell, the seventh overall pick of the 2021 draft, has been great so far. Frank Ragnow has emerged as one of the best centers in the NFL but has been banged up and missed last week’s game, as did Pro Bowl guard Jonah Jackson. Right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai has not played yet but the guys the Lions have added to the starting group, like Logan Stenberg, have helped the unit shine in the early parts of the 2022 season.

The Lions’ opponents show that their blocking success is no joke. The defenses of both the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders feature plenty of talent in the trenches. Detroit may not be a playoff contender yet but the foundation of one is starting to show.