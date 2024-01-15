After the Detroit Lions' historic playoff win over the Los Angeles Rams, the Miami Dolphins now hold the longest playoff drought in the NFL.

What a year it's been for the Detroit Lions. After steadily improving in the last two years, Detroit took a massive leap this season. They took the NFC North by storm and captured the division title to make it back to the playoffs. However, as the season went on, expectations quickly shifted. Making it to the playoffs was no longer enough: they needed to win it all.

On Sunday, Detroit went one step closer to this dream. A tight win over the Matthew Stafford-led Los Angeles Rams got the Lions their first playoff win since 1991. With that drought now over, a new team holds the dishonor of the longest playoff drought: the Miami Dolphins, per Joe Schad (graphic from CBS Sports).

Longest drought without an NFL Playoff win: 🐬 pic.twitter.com/hdclUgVX2z — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) January 15, 2024

For the longest time, the Lions were the poster child of playoff incompetence in the NFL. Sometimes, they never even made it to January. When they did, though, Detroit struggled to get out of the first round of the tournament. Even when they had Stafford on the team, Detroit never really saw success in the postseason.

What's changed for the Lions in the last few years? Well, ever since Dan Campbell took over as the head coach, there's been a massive culture shift in Detroit. Campbell's coaching has helped the Lions weather the rough few months of his tenure. He's instilled confidence in Jared Goff, and his aggressive coaching only keeps that confidence high.

The Lions will now face a rather familiar foe in their playoff hunt in the Green Bay Packers. The Packers are fresh off an upset win over the Dallas Cowboys. Once the head of the team in the NFC North, Green Bay is surely raring to show the Lions that they're still the big dog. Can Detroit overcome their former tormentors and advance to the Conference Championship?