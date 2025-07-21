The Detroit Lions' impressive campaign last season came to a screeching halt after they were upset by the Washington Commanders in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

The Lions were tied with the Kansas City Chiefs for the best record in the league at 15-2 and looked primed for their first-ever trip to the Super Bowl. Alas, it wasn't meant to be.

But there's no time to mope in Motown. For running back Jahmyr Gibbs, the loss was a stern reminder of how much work the Lions need to do to reach the mountaintop. He said he is willing to fill in at any role for a shot at the championship.

“I want to win a Super Bowl. I'll line up at safety, at nickel,” said Gibbs on the first day of training camp, as quoted by WXYZ-TV Detroit's Brad Galli.

The 23-year-old star is among the most competitive young guys in the NFL. He is not afraid to speak his mind as well, even having a fiery and funny back-and-forth with NBA star Kevin Durant.

Last season, in just his second year, Gibbs led the league in rushing touchdowns at 16 and tallied close to 2,000 scrimmage yards on 302 touches.

Gibbs, who was selected by the Lions as the 12th overall pick out of Alabama in 2023, admitted that he is still learning the ropes under new offensive coordinator John Morton. He, however, pointed out that he is embracing the challenge.

“I gotta learn the formations for being split out,” said Gibbs in a separate interview with WXYZ-TV Detroit. “I'm being split out way more than I was the past two years. That's good. That's going to be fun. I've been waiting on that.”

Gibbs, quarterback Jared Goff, and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown will once again carry the cudgels for the Lions' offense in the upcoming season. With the way Gibbs has been preparing himself, a first-ever trek to the Super Bowl could finally be realized.