The Detroit Lions have been on a tear in 2024, earning their ninth-straight win against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12. However, the Lions didn't come away from their victory unscathed.

Star returner Kalif Raymond picked up a foot injury and has now been placed on injured reserve. However, if he isn't back by the end of the regular season, he is fully expected to be ready for the playoffs, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Raymond had to be carted off the field against the Colts, never making his return. Now it's clear just how serious his injury really is. The Lions will certainly miss what he brings to the field over the next four games at the minimum. But knowing he should be fully healthy come postseason should allow Detroit fans to breathe a sigh of relief.

While his position is listed at wide receiver, that isn't where he is most valuable to the Lions. He still has caught 16 passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns in Detroit's high octane offense. But Raymond's biggest contributions have come on special teams.

Raymond is an elite punt returner, turning 27 return opportunities into 390 yards and a touchdown. He leads the league in return yardage and is one of five players to return a punt for a touchdown in 2024. His 14.4 yards per return would also be a career-high should the season end entering Week 13. Kalif Raymond is part of one of the best special teams units in the league. Alongside his work with punts, the Lions lead the league by averaging 34.9 yards per kick return.

However, for at least the next four weeks, that special teams unit will be missing a bit of pop. Still, Detroit knows they'll get their special teams superstar back for the playoffs. They'll continually monitor his foot injury, ensuring no setbacks. At this point, the Lions just want to make sure he is fully cleared come postseason.