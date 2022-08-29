Lions shockingly cut former 1st-round pick

With roster cuts coming around the league, notable players are being released from every team. The Detroit Lions are no different.

In an effort to get their roster to 53 players before the start of the season, the Lions released a former-first-round pick in linebacker Jarrad Davis.

The Lions added Jarrad Davis in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft. Davis rose to prominence during his time at the University of Florida. After being added with the 21st overall pick, Davis had a strong first two seasons with the Lions. He recorded 196 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, one interception, eight defended passes, and eight sacks during these two seasons.

Over the following two seasons with the Lions, Jarrad Davis suffered a drop in production. He played in 25 games, recording 109 total tackles, five tackles for loss, and 2.5 total sacks.

After the 2020 season, Jarrad Davis joined the New York Jets. During his lone season with the Jets, he played in nine total games, with five starts. He recorded just 25 total tackles.

Jarrad Davis departed from the Jets after the 2021 season. The Lions decided to bring Davis back during the offseason.

But his reunion with the Lions has been cut short. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Lions have released Jarrad Davis.

The #Lions are releasing former first-round pick LB Jarrad Davis, source said. A bit of a surprise. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2022

The Lions have clearly seen good things from other linebackers within their unit which allowed for them to move on.

Jarrad Davis has played in 64 games throughout his career while recording 50 total starts. He has been a productive player, often making plays on the defensive side of the ball. He has recorded 330 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, seven forced fumbles, nine defended passes and 10.5 total sacks.

With his injury history and overall lack of production in recent seasons, it is uncertain where Jarrad Davis will end up. But the 27-year-old linebacker could still be productive for a team somewhere around the NFL.