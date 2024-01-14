Eminem had a request for Matthew Stafford

The Detroit Lions are gearing up to face old friend Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs tonight, and rapper Eminem, a huge Lions fan, had one request for Stafford ahead of the matchup.

“Stafford, what'd I say?” Eminem said, via SNF on NBC. “You owe me this favor, bro. I was there for you when you won it. I was there for you. I was right there. I rapped for you, Stafford. Bro, I rapped for you. Can you just let us have this one? Just this one.”

"I was there for you when you won it. I rapped for you, Stafford."@Eminem just asking for a simple favor from Matthew Stafford. (via @SNFonNBC)pic.twitter.com/H2Qr5tf8By — NFL (@NFL) January 14, 2024

Of course, Eminem is referring to when Matthew Stafford won the Super Bowl with the Rams during the 2021 season over the Cincinnati Bengals. Stafford was the quarterback of the Lions for 12 years, making them a competitive team for many of those seasons after a long stretch of losing. He remains a loved figure in Detroit, which makes tonight's matchup so intriguing.

The Lions had a very successful season, winning the NFC North for the first time ever, and are trying to establish themselves as contenders in the NFC. As much as the Lions fanbase loves Stafford, it would be a monumental win tonight for the organization, making the second round.

For the Rams, they are trying to make a statement that they are still a player in the NFC, rebounding from their disappointing 2022 season to make the playoffs. A win would further prove that Stafford and Sean McVay should not be counted out.

The Lions hope to foil those plans.