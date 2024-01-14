This is a good sign for Sam LaPorta and the Lions.

It looks like Detroit Lions rookie tight end Sam LaPorta is going to give it a go in the Wild Card game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. LaPorta suffered a bone bruise and hyperextended knee in Week 18, but he's “trending in the right direction to play” in the Rams game after being listed as questionable, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

LaPorta was limited in practice all week but had remained optimistic about his playing chances. The star rookie will be wearing a brace to protect his injured knee for this game and moving forward if the Lions advance in the playoffs, according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

Sam LaPorta's knee injury

When Sam LaPorta went down with his knee injury in the Lions' 30-20 Week 18 victory over the Minnesota Vikings, it looked like it might be a season-ender. Lions head coach Dan Campbell allayed those fears after the game, but it still seemed like a good chance the rookie would miss this Wild Card game.

However, as the week went on there were signs suggesting LaPorta would be able to play. While he was limited in practice, the fact that he was able to take the field at all was a positive, and he maintained hope he'd be able to suit up. While it's not 100% set in stone that he'll play, it sure seems as if he'll give it a try.

Historic rookie season

Sam LaPorta has been a huge weapon for Jared Goff all season. Even if the tight end is somewhat limited, just having him out there will provide a huge boost as Goff looks to beat his former team.

LaPorta's regular season was historic, as he made history in Week 18 right before he suffered the injury. The Lions tight end set a new rookie record for receptions by a tight end with 86 catches, and he also racked up 10 touchdowns on the year. That touchdown mark tied Rob Gronkowski for the second-most receiving touchdowns by a rookie tight end.

Rams at Lions

Detroit is trying to win its first playoff game since the 1991 season. Since beating the Dallas Cowboys in the Divisional Round in that playoff run, the Lions have lost nine straight playoff games. It would only be fitting if Detroit snapped that streak against former quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Keep an eye on Sam LaPorta's status leading up to kickoff as he looks to be a part of more history.