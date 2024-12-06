A diehard NFL fan knows what is expected of them in a rivalry game. They go above and beyond to support their beloved franchise in its biannual clash against its sworn nemesis. Though, there is a select group of extreme spectators who turn fanhood into an art form on these occasions. One such esteemed member of this unofficial club is in attendance for the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Detroit Lions (11-1) and Green Bay Packers (9-3).

In one of the most elaborate displays of sports hate in recent memory, a Lions fan brought a block of cheese with him to Ford Field and put it through a cheese grater. Get that man a uniform.

And just like that, the internet might have its next sensation. Many people joke about pulling out all the stops and incorporating over-the-top props, but few actually have the guts or ambition to actually follow through. Detroit now has a new way to truly antagonize cheesehead-wearing Packers fans when the two NFC North powers collide.

The imaginative taunt will not have its intended impact if the home team loses, however. Green Bay erased a 10-0 deficit and temporarily grabbed the lead over the No. 1 seed in the conference. Josh Jacobs is trying to spoil the fun that was being had by the cheese defiler and the rest of the Ford fanatics, rushing for 57 yards and two touchdowns at time of print.

The Lions bit back, however, as quarterback Jared Goff found Tim Patrick for a three-yard go-ahead score in the third quarter. They are up 24-21 at time of print. Touted offensive coordinator Ben Johnson may have to fully lean in on his running back group to seize firm control of the action. David Montgomery has a rushing TD, while Jahmyr Gibbs boasts a receiving score. There is still plenty of time left in regulation for the tandem to leave an even bigger imprint on the game.

If Detroit is able to hold on for the win, the Packers' hope of claiming a divisional title this season is unlikely to come to pass. The Lions also have to worry about the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings catching them. On the flip side, however, high-stakes matchups such as these give Dan Campbell's squad a chance to see what it is truly made of.