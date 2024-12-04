The class of the NFL in 2024, the Detroit Lions are legitimate Super Bowl contenders for what seems like the first time in literally decades, the winners of 10 straight and with the potential to secure a playoff spot with one more win.

But as they continue preparations for Thursday night's game against the Green Bay Packers, both teams have indicated that they'll be short several key players.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Lions will be short Taylor Decker, Josh Paschal, Levi Onwurzurike, and D.J. Reader; the Packers won't have Jaire Alexander and Romeo Doubs. Rapoport gave the following report on his X account:

For the showdown on TNF:
— The #Packers ruled out CB Jaire Alexander (knee) & WR Romeo Doubs (concussion).
— The #Lions ruled out OT Taylor Decker and DLs Josh Paschal, Levi Onwuzurike, and DJ Reader.

Additionally, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Packers will also be without LB Edgerrin Cooper (hamstring) and CB Corey Ballentine.

Thursday night's game between the Lions and Packers is scheduled to kick off from Ford Field at 8:15 PM EST.

The Lions have a considerable injury list

Oct 13, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) in action during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The most significant injury that the Lions have suffered this season was the loss of Aidan Hutchinson, who was ruled out for the remainder of the campaign after breaking his tibia against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Lions have also lost Marcus Davenport, Kyle Peko and Mekhi Wingo to potentially season-ending injuries. That's in addition to John Cominski, Alex Anzalone, and Derrick Barnes.

Still, the Lions have won 10 straight games and can clinch a second-straight playoff spot if they win Thursday's game. For Lions head coach Dan Campbell, they're essentially already in postseason mode, via WXYZ.

“We’re in playoff football right now,” Campbell said. “This is the type of stuff that you live for and it’s also the type of stuff that gets you ready for the tournament.”