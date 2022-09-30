Fantasy football managers hit with brutal Amon-Ra St. Brown injury update before Week 4

Fantasy football managers have been thrilled through three weeks with their selection of Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. But St. Brown owners are going to have make other plans on Sunday. The Lions receiver has officially been ruled out for the Week 4 game against the Seahawks.

With St. Brown on the shelf, the Lions passing game is left with DJ Chark and Josh Reynolds catching passes from Jared Goff. Both Chark and Reynolds have been limited in practice all week. On Friday, Lions coach Dan Campbell confirmed that Chark will play Sunday. Reynolds is still questionable to suit up.

The Seahawks surprisingly have allowed the sixth fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this year. That makes both Chark and Reynolds, if he suits up, a risky flex play Sunday. Reynolds is coming off a solid game last week against the Vikings. He caught six of 10 targets for 96 yards. His target share would likely only increase with St. Brown unable to play.

Amon-Ra St. Brown has had a breakout season, reeling in 23 catches for 253 yards and three receiving touchdowns. He also has 68 yards rushing, an unexpected little bonus.

St. Brown was drafted anywhere from the fourth to the seventh round in most fantasy drafts this fall. Yet, he has been producing WR1 numbers, making him one of the best value picks in fantasy football thus far. To make matters worse, Lions running back D’Andre Swift is also unlikely to play, according to Campbell.

That creates a smash spot for Jamaal Williams vs. a soft Seahawks rush defense.