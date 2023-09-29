When the Detroit Lions thwarted Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers' postseason hopes last season, hours after being eliminated from contention themselves, it felt like a new era had officially been born. Now, post-Rodgers, they are sinking their claws further in Lambeau Field.

Detroit dominated Green Bay in the first half of their Thursday Night Football showdown, building a 27-3 lead. Dan Campbell's game plan has worked to full effect, with the defense jumping all over Jordan Love (one interception and four sacks) and the offense capitalizing on its good field position (David Montgomery has two rushing touchdowns).

Translation: The Lions are not playing around in Cheesehead country. In fact, they are dishing out an all-time beating. “Lions' {27} points prior to Halftime are their most in franchise history at Lambeau Field,” Sportsnet Stats posted.

What has been most impressive about this team in the early stages of the 2023-24 campaign has been its ability to score points and win games without posting eye-popping numbers on the stat sheet. Prevailing at less than your best is a mark of a truly dangerous team and is a formula that powerhouses like the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are currently perfecting. Though, plenty of players are eating big in Green Bay Thursday night.

Quarterback Jared Goff is 12-of-20 for 163 passing yards and one touchdown. He recovered nicely from an opening-drive interception, which resulted in the Packers' only points of the game thus far, and connected with Amon-Ra St. Brown for a 24-yard score soon after. The Pro Bowl wide receiver gave the fans a little something extra at the end of the play.

Lions fans need to savor every minute of this rivalry battle, as their continued rise is quickly becoming one of the most compelling stories in the NFL. Campbell and his aggressive team will look to apply the pressure on Love and the Packers in the second half.