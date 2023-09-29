Star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown pulled off an audacious move during the Detroit Lions' Thursday night road game against the Green Bay Packers. St. Brown scored a touchdown early in the first quarter to put the Lions up 7-3, and after the score, he hopped up into the Lambeau Field seats, mimicking the “Lambeau Leap” that Packers players are known to do after scoring.

Packers fans understandably weren't thrilled by the gesture, but one possibly overserved fan went way overboard when he was caught on camera pouring his beer onto St. Brown's helmet.

A #Packers fan poured beer on #Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown after he did the Lambeau Leap… Not a great look.pic.twitter.com/jnF9sL1gdo — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 29, 2023

The disrespectful move was rightfully called out by fans on X, formerly known as Twitter. It is unclear whether or not Lambeau Field security was able to track down the fan, whose face could clearly be seen on camera, and remove him from the stadium for the act.

This display of immaturity is just the latest of an increasingly disturbing trend of fans acting out at sporting events. In recent seasons across multiple leagues, there have been a large number of incidents featuring fans cursing and using racial slurs, as well as running onto the field or court, and in some cases even spitting on players. It seems that more and more often, athletes are being treated less as human beings and more like zoo animals.

Perhaps more than anything else, this trend is a byproduct of our current social media culture and the great lengths that people will go to in order to get attention, even at the expense of other human beings.