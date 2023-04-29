The Detroit Lions made an interesting selection in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Detroit picked up quarterback Hendon Hooker with the 68th pick after a trade with the Denver Broncos.

Hooker met with the media after the selection was made. He revealed he actually has a connection with the team. More specifically, a connection with Lions general manager Brad Holmes.

Holmes and Hooker’s father, Alan, played football together at North Carolina A&T. The new Lions draft pick told reporters his father and Holmes “go way back.”

Hooker is one of the more polarizing prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Tennessee product had his season ended prematurely by an ACL tear, which he is still recovering from.

Furthermore, many evaluators had concerns regarding his age. Hooker turned 25 years old back in January and will turn 26 years old after the end of the 2023 NFL season.

However, there is a lot to like about Hooker. He won SEC Offensive Player of the Year honors for his efforts prior to his injury. He even received consideration for the Heisman Trophy during the season.

Hooker won’t start for the Lions in 2023, with Jared Goff having locked down that role. There is potential for the new Lions draft pick to start in the future for the team. Especially if Goff struggles in 2023.

Regardless of any concerns, Hooker will compete with Nate Sudfeld for the backup job in the Motor City. He is considered by many to have a high floor. And there could be a bright future ahead of him, despite any concerns.