‘He’s a spider of death’: Dan Campbell drops bold take on Lions WR Josh Reynolds

If there is one dark horse wide receiver that can surprise everyone in the 2022 NFL season, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell believes it’s Josh Reynolds.

While the Lions already have their wide receiver corps set with Amon-Ra St. Brown, DJ Chark and Jameson Williams, Campbell is not ruling out Reynolds’ ability to crash the party and give his fellow wideouts some competition.

Campbell cited Reynolds’ connection with Jared Goff as a key factor, with the two building their chemistry during their time with the Los Angeles Rams. More than that, though, the Lions head coach likes what he has seen from the 27-year-old receiver, especially his work ethic.