‘He’s a spider of death’: Dan Campbell drops bold take on Lions WR Josh Reynolds
If there is one dark horse wide receiver that can surprise everyone in the 2022 NFL season, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell believes it’s Josh Reynolds.
While the Lions already have their wide receiver corps set with Amon-Ra St. Brown, DJ Chark and Jameson Williams, Campbell is not ruling out Reynolds’ ability to crash the party and give his fellow wideouts some competition.
Campbell cited Reynolds’ connection with Jared Goff as a key factor, with the two building their chemistry during their time with the Los Angeles Rams. More than that, though, the Lions head coach likes what he has seen from the 27-year-old receiver, especially his work ethic.
“I like this guy, I’m kind of buying stock on him. I think he could have a big year. He’s a smooth athlete and he’s a grinder, he’s smart and Jared trusts him. And so I can’t say enough about that room in general, and he’s a big piece of that,” Campbell shared, per NFL.com.
Dan Campbell also has some high praises and rather interesting description on Josh Reynolds and his play. He called the veteran a “slippery” WR that is like a “praying mantis” and “spider of death.”
“I’ll tell you what, he’s different now. He’s a different athlete. He’s slippery, man. I call him the praying mantis. He’s a spider of death. He’s just — there’s something about him. Freaking serpent. So, I love where he’s at right now. I really do, I’m glad we got him,” Campbell added.
With the way the Lions tactician hyped up Reynolds, many eyes will certainly be on him as the 2022 season starts. Hopefully he proves Campbell right.