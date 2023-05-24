There’s a ton of excitement and optimism surrounding the Detroit Lions entering the 2023 season. The Lions have assembled a talent-rich roster and are setting their sights on the playoffs. After breaking down the Lions’ game-by-game predictions, let’s take a look at three trade targets the team can pursue to round out their roster and firmly assert themselves as a playoff contender.

3. DT Grover Stewart, Indianapolis Colts

Detroit’s starting defensive tackles Isaiah Buggs and Alim McNeil stepped up in expanded roles and proved their worth as solid interior pass rushers last year, generating a combined 49 total pressures. The Lions finished middle of the pack in sacks, but they surrendered the third-most passing yards and the fourth-most rushing yards last season.

The free agent additions of Cameron Sutton, Emmanuel Moseley, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson will help the secondary immensely, but Detroit still needs to improve the front-end of a defense that was ravaged on the ground last year.

Enter Grover Stewart, an ideal Lions’ trade target. He’s an underrated, durable piece of the Indianapolis Colts front and an excellent run defender. At the age of 29, he’s still in his prime and is entering a contract year that has an affordable $9.3 million base salary and a $10.8 million cap hit.

Indianapolis is in a multi-year rebuild and will be taking calls for proven veterans that aren’t in their long-term plans. Look for the Colts to try to get something while they still can for Stewart.

In six seasons in Indianapolis, Stewart has compiled a total of 239 tackles with 8.5 sacks (four last year), 84 total pressures and 63 QB hurries. A solid interior pass rusher that’s dominant against the run, Stewart would provide valuable leadership and experience to the Lions’ up-and-coming defensive line.

Learning behind Stewart could also benefit 2021 second-round pick Levi Onwuzurike and rookie third-round pick Brodric Martin, who profiles as a very raw, big, and athletic defensive tackle out of Western Kentucky.

2. WR DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals

DeAndre Hopkins has been linked to several teams this offseason, including the Tennessee Titans in an unsuccessful draft day trade. The soon-to-be 31-year-old wide out seemed to shut down trade talks right after the 2023 NFL Draft, but he clarified his remarks and interest in playing for a team with “stable management upstairs” earlier this week.

The biggest obstacle to a potential Hopkins trade is that teams reportedly aren’t willing to pay his full 2023 salary of $19.45 million, which Hopkins also isn’t willing to reduce. D-Hop is also under contract with a cap hit of $26.2 million in 2024.

Nevertheless, it’s a long offseason, and things can change quickly during negotiations. With the Cardinals in a total rebuild and looking towards the future, it makes sense to get something in return for an older player that’s not in their long-term plans.

Despite dealing with a game of musical chairs at quarterback due to injuries and missing six games due to a suspension for PEDs last season, Hopkins still hauled in 64 receptions for 717 yards and three touchdowns.

Detroit may not currently check all three things on his wish list, but the Lions are clearly trying to turn the corner on defense and have the pieces on offense to be a potential Super Bowl sleeper out of the NFC.

Hopkins should be towards the top of the list of the Lions’ trade targets. Despite his age and recent injury history, D-Hop would provide a big boost to the Lions’ roster, and he’d be a great fit in Ben Johnson’s offense.

Amon Ra-St. Brown, a massive 2021 fourth-round draft steal, has already proven to be one of the league’s top young receivers. The Lions also made a colossal investment in the 2022 NFL Draft, jumping up 20 spots in the first round to take Jameson Williams with the 12th overall pick. It was the biggest trade-up for a receiver since the Falcons moved up for Julio Jones in 2011.

Williams missed most of last season recovering from a torn ACL and he’ll miss the first six games of the 2023 season for violating the league’s gambling policy. Why not take a page out of the playbook out of the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, and Seattle Seahawks and give Jared Goff an embarrassment of riches to work with in the passing game?

The Lions also have Kalif Raymond and Josh Reynolds, who combined for 85 catches, 1,095 yards, and three touchdowns last year as complimentary receivers. Detroit also brought back Marvin Jones Jr. on a one-year, $3 million contract. The former 2012 fifth-round pick previously spent five of his 11 NFL seasons in Detroit (2016-20), where he racked up 289 receptions for 4,296 yards and 36 touchdowns. But he’s 33 years old and doesn’t offer much at this point.

1. DE Chase Young, Washington Commanders

The Lions have continued to add depth to their defensive line this offseason, but if they want to take the next step and give the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers a run for their money in the NFC, Chase Young should be a Lions’ trade target. Making the move and opting to bookend Aidan Hutchinson with Young would take the Lions’ roster to the next level.

The former second overall pick recorded 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries in his Pro Bowl rookie campaign. But Young, 24, was limited to just three games last year as he recovered from a torn ACL that he suffered in the middle of his sophomore campaign in 2021.

Washington declined to pick up his fifth-year option, opting to let Young play out the final year of his rookie contract. After handing out massive contracts to star defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne, and with Montez Sweat eyeing one as well as he plays on his fifth-year option, the Commanders may prefer to get something while they still can for Young.

Young’s still an exceptional defender when healthy. His upside more than warrants the injury risk and investment of a mid-round 2024 draft pick for a team that’s looking to take a massive step forward this year.

Detroit has plenty of depth at defensive end with Romeo Okwara, 2022 draft steal James Houston, Josh Pascal, John Cominsky, Charles Harris, and Julian Okwara behind Aidan Hutchinson. But rolling the dice on a blue-chip talent like Chase Young would turn the Lions into a top contender.