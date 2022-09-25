‘I freakin’ regret my decision’: Dan Campbell’s brutally honest admission after Lions’ heartbreaking loss to Vikings

The Detroit Lions came away with plenty of what-ifs in their Week 3 road loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Among them, Lions head coach Dan Campbell made quite a notable call in the late stages of the fourth quarter.

After running back Jamaal Williams picked up 10 yards on a third down play with under two minutes to go, Campbell rolled out kicker Austin Seibert to try a 54-yard field goal with the Lions leading by a 24-21 score at the time. Instead of keeping the red-hot offense on the field or electing to punt the ball in order to pin the Kirk Cousins-led Vikings offense deep in its own territory, Campbell placed his full trust in Seibert.

In the end, Seibert missed his second field goal attempt against the Vikings, and Cousins responded by guiding Minnesota to what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown drive of the contest.

After the game, Campbell was straightforward in sharing just what he thought of his decision to have Seibert attempt the field goal at that stage in the divisional matchup.

“I freakin’ regret my decision there at the end,” Campbell said in his post-game press conference.

The Lions had much going for them on both sides of the ball, but in the end, they dropped to a 1-2 record on the season. They will now have a home game against the Seattle Seahawks coming up in Week 4.