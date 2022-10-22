Lions’ Jack Fox becomes highest-paid punter in NFL with spiffy new deal

The Detroit Lions reportedly agreed to a contract extension with punter Jack Fox. The deal is worth $7.5 million over 3 years, making Fox the NFL’s highest paid punter, per Ian Rapoport. Fox, who was set to hit free agency in the offseason, will now make a little over $3.7 million per season.

Punters tend to get overlooked by fans. But teams understand how valuable a punter truly is. Any time they can pin an opponent inside their own 20-yard line, it drastically decreases their chances of scoring. The Lions clearly believe in Jack Fox’s ability.

Fox is in his third year with the Lions. On the season, Jack Fox is averaging just under 49 yards per punt. His long is 63 and he’s tallied 5 punts within the 20. He recorded 17 punts within the 20 last year and had 26 within the 20 in his rookie season. Fox has established a reputation as one of the best punters in the game and will be a valuable piece to the puzzle in Detroit moving forward.

Rapoport also reported that the deal was done by Athletes First. The company backs the two highest paid punters in the league.

The Lions are just 1-4 so far in 2022. Their lackluster record places them dead last in the NFC North. But they are attempting to build a winner for the future. Extending players such as Jack Fox will help them next year. Establishing a core group of players is crucial to finding success in any sport, especially the NFL.

The Lions will try to upset the Cowboys in Dallas this weekend.