The Detroit Lions surprised many folks when they opted to select Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs with the 12th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Yet after trading away D'Andre Swift to the Philadelphia Eagles, it looks like Gibbs will be lining up as Detroit's starting running back when they take the field for their Week 1 action.

The Lions obviously had to feel good about Gibbs to draft him so high, and it seems like general manager Brad Holmes already has some massive expectations for the rookie playmaker. Holmes said he has been impressed with what he's seen from Gibbs so far, and compared him to legendary Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk and current San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey when discussing his talents.

“When I first got with the Rams in 2003, Marshall Faulk was still there, and I was a huge Marshall Faulk guy — just kind of seeing what he does in both phases. And just from a scouting standpoint, when Christian McCaffrey came out, he was the last guy that I was like, ‘Holy cow, this guy can run routes like a slot receiver but also run it.’ So, you start getting reminders of those players. I’m not sitting here saying Jahmyr Gibbs is those players, but just a special weapon like that. We have a lot of excitement and optimism.” – Brad Holmes, The Season with Peter Schrager

These are certainly two bold comparisons from Holmes, and it's quite a lot to put on a rookie running back. However, Gibbs likely won't think too much of these comments once he takes the field for Detroit, and it will be interesting to see what the dynamic running back is able to accomplish in his first year in the league.