However, Jahmyr Gibbs fantasy owners will be pleased to hear that Lions offensive coordinator sees Gibbs getting more carries and a larger role in the offense as the season progresses.

It's not uncommon for a rookie to be eased into more playing time, but many felt surprised that RB David Montgomery got the majority of carries and touches over Gibbs, who the Lions selected 12th overall .

Detroit Lions rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs didn't get quite as many touches as some expected in his debut game versus the Kansas City Chiefs. In his first game, Gibbs put up 42 yards on seven carries, and two receptions for 18 yards.

During a press conference ahead of Detroit's game versus the Seahawks, Johnson said, “Quite frankly, you don’t know exactly what you’re going to get Week 1 with some of the young players, particularly in that environment. And so, yeah, we will get Gibbs going as he gets more comfortable. We always have plays tagged for him going into the game, but we feel really strongly about David as well, so that whole combination, that one-two punch is really good for us,” via Myles Simmons of NBC Sports.

However, Ben Johnson also tampered any possible expectations that Gibbs will be the primary back in the near future.

“We had them both on the field at the same time a little bit last week, we’ll probably continue to do that over the course of the season and we’ll see where Gibbs best suits us each week.”

Either way, the gradual increase in Gibbs' workload going forward is definitely a positive for both the Lions offense and fantasy managers.