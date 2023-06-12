Rookies are always warned about the big leap in pace and intensity when transitioning from college to the NFL. However, after surviving perfectionist Nick Saban and the daily grind of Alabama football, practice is a breeze for new Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

The No. 12 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft is quickly learning that the legendary coach is in a class of his own, not just in terms of college football excellence but also because of a no-nonsense approach that is on full display all season long. Gibbs explained the biggest difference between running through a Lions practice and one in Tuscaloosa.

“Saban, we’re probably hitting every day. Full pads, in the heat for two hours,” he said, per NBC Sports' Michael David Smith. “Here, we get good work in, but they don’t try to kill us. He did.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Detroit fans probably expected something a little less mundane than just a typical hard-earned NFL practice session from head coach Dan “hide your knee caps” Campbell. As for Nick Saban, this is completely on brand based on everything that has already been said about the seven-time National Champion coach.

Many would argue that demanding so much physically and mentally from his players is just good ole- fashioned, hard-nosed football and a chief reason why the Crimson Tide are still the preeminent brand in all of NCAA sports (Georgia is coming, though). Hopefully, surviving being murdered will allow Jahmyr Gibbs to smoothly transition into the pros.

The Lions clearly expect a lot from the 21-year-old speedster after trading away fellow running back D'Andre Swift. He will have every opportunity to wrestle away the backfield from David Montgomery and emerge as a focal point in the team's offense. Gibbs has the skill and Saban-molded toughness to validate all of their faith.