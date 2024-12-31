With the Detroit Lions posting another 40-point victory over the San Franciso 49ers in a heated Monday Night Football battle, Dan Campbell's wife took to Instagram to send a cryptic message to their upcoming opponent. The Lions face the Minnesota Vikings in a Week 18 matchup for all the marbles in the NFC North, and Campbell's wife, Holly Campbell, channeled her inner Sansa Stark, per DLFP on X.

“If we don't take back the North, we'll never be safe,” Campbell wrote on her Instagram story. “I want you to help me, but I'll do it myself if I have to.”

As both the Lions and Vikings look to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC North with a win in Week 18, Campbell's wife made it clear who she expects to win.

Regardless of who's rooting for who, this game is building up to be one of the best games of the regular season.

Following their win in Week 17 against the 49ers, the Lions leapfrogged the Vikings, taking over the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

But, with these two NFC North titans meeting in Week 18, Campbell's wife is all in on the Lions coming away with the victory.

Lions HC Dan Campbell's wife smack-talking ahead of Week 18 matchup vs. Vikings

Not only does the winner of this Week 18 matchup claim the NFC North title, but they also earn a first-round bye in the playoffs.

If those aren't big enough stakes, it gets better.

The loser of this game doesn't just miss out on a first-round bye, but they drop down to the No. 5 seed, forgoing home-field advantage in the first round. Depending on how the games go for the remainder of the playoffs, the loser of Week 18's NFC North showdown could still host a postseason matchup, but the odds aren't great.

However, following the message posted by Campbell's wife, the Lions could have an upper hand in Week 18.