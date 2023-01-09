By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

The Detroit Lions are eliminated from playoff contention, but they are still playing for pride. Or, in the case of Jamaal Williams, they are playing for team history.

Williams scored on a one-yard touchdown run, his 16th rushing touchdown of the season. This moves him into a tie with the legendary Barry Sanders for the most rushing touchdowns in a single season in team history.

In the fourth quarter, Williams scored from a yard out again. His 17th rushing touchdown of the season moved him past Sanders and set a franchise single-season record for rushing touchdowns.

As of this writing, the Lions running back has 66 yards on 13 carries. While not eye-catching, the performance does also make Williams the first 1000-yard rusher for the Lions since Reggie Bush in 2013.

Williams spoke about the possibility of passing Sanders prior to Sunday. The Lions running back mentioned how much of an honor it is to even be in the conversation.

“I’m just grateful to be mentioned in the group with those types of players, and just how great they were in their careers,” Williams said told the media. “I’m just trying to be the best in my career, and I’m grateful to be in a special group like that.”

The moment is even more special for the Lions running back considering the opposition. Williams played for the Green Bay Packers from 2017 to 2020. He joined the Lions prior to the 2021 season.

Since joining the Lions, the 27-year-old has established himself as a popular personality in Detroit. And he explained his departure from the Packers in a way only he could.

“They didn’t want me, like that ex-girlfriend,” Williams said. “Glad that I got a rebound. It was the Lions, and they treat me good. You know what I mean? Now they’re feeding me good, taking me to dinners. Another man’s trash is another man’s treasure.”