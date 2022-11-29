Published November 29, 2022

By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

The Detroit Lions have been playing rather well in recent weeks. Prior to their Thanksgiving loss, the Lions won three games in a row, including a victory over the then 7-2 New York Giants.

The Lions have been hit with the injury bug a lot this season, but are starting to get healthy. One piece to the puzzle is awaiting clearance to make his long-awaited NFL debut.

Jameson Williams has not played this season after the Lions traded up to the 12th overall pick to select the Alabama product. He tore his ACL against Georgia in the National Championship Game in January.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters recently Williams should be ready by December. Many hoped he could play in the team’s first game of the month, December 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Williams may appear in the game at Ford Field, but don’t get your hopes up just yet. Campbell threw a bit of cold water on Williams and pass-rusher Romeo Okwara’s status for the Lions’ Week 13 contest.

“Well, look, I think we need to see them be able to pull quite a few reps with high intensity and contact and versatility in whatever the job description (will) be. So I think, I don’t want to say it wouldn’t happen, but it would take a lot, I think, this week to feel good about bringing them out,” Campbell told the media.

Williams returned to practice on November 21. This started a 21-day clock in which the Lions have to activate the rookie pass catcher from IR. If they don’t activate him within that time, he will be ineligible to return this season.