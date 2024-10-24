The Detroit Lions held on to win a huge divisional clash against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7. With the victory, the team improved to 5-1. And the Lions made franchise history with back-to-back 5-1 starts for the first time in 90 years. While Detroit is rolling with four straight wins, the team received a bit of bad news when wide receiver Jameson Williams was suspended by the league for a PED violation.

On Thursday, Williams confirmed that he would not appeal his two-game ban, according to Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz on X. Williams will sit out Detroit’s Week 8 matchup against the Tennessee Titans and the Week 9 clash with the Green Bay Packers.

The third-year wideout released a statement acknowledging his suspension for violating the league’s Performance Enhancing Substances policy. “The news came as a complete surprise that I am still trying to understand,” Williams wrote. In the statement, he takes accountability for the incident, accepts the suspension and writes, “Out of respect to my teammates, this will be the last time I address this matter.”

Jameson Williams is in the midst of a breakout season for the Lions

The Lions selected Williams with the 12th overall pick in the 2022 draft. After a rocky start to his career, Williams is putting together his best season as a pro. He’s the Lions second leading receiver with 17 catches for 361 yards and three scores. Williams has also added four rushes for 32 yards. But the team will be without him for the next two weeks. And Williams didn’t contribute to the Lions’ Week 7 win, with one reception on one target for -4 yards.

This isn’t the first time Williams has run afoul of the league. The wideout was suspended for six games last season for violating the NFL’s gambling policy after betting on a college football game. However, that suspension was lifted when the league changed its policy on gambling, so he ultimately missed four games for the Lions.

Williams has some lofty goals for himself this season, stating that he wants to lead the NFL in yards and touchdowns. While it’s unlikely he hits those high aspirations, the Lions are at their best with Williams complementing WR Amon-Ra St. Brown and tight end Sam LaPorta.

The Lions reached the NFC Championship Game last season in head coach Dan Campbell’s third year in charge. This season, Detroit leads the NFC North through seven weeks. The team will take on the 1-5 Titans without Williams at home on Sunday.