Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell got right to the point when asked about embattled wide receiver Jameson Williams' looming two-game ban. The third-year player is currently facing a suspension in what has now become a hectic situation for a very successful football team, with the Lions currently sitting at 5-1.

“I'm not supposed to really talk about it,” Campbell replied to Detroit Lions reporter Eric Woodyard, noting that the Lions are expecting to not have the former 12th overall pick this weekend against the Tennessee Titans.

Still, for now, Campbell confirmed that Williams is with the team until the NFL makes an official announcement about his status going forward. The news of the former Alabama star's possible suspension came earlier this week when it was reported that he was under investigation for potentially violating the league's Performance-Enhancing Substances (PES) policy.

Williams' potential ban comes at a time when the third-year wideout was having a breakout season for the Lions. Picked 12th overall in the 2022 NFL draft, Williams spent much of his first year recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in college. In his second year in the league, “Jamo” only tallied up 354 yards in his 12 games of action with Detroit.

Jameson Williams was in the midst of breakout season with the Lions

The news of Williams' violation of league rules could have not have come at a worse time for the wideout at this point in his career as he was really starting to find his footing. Up to this point in the season, Jameson already has a career-high for receiving yards in a season with 361 as well as touchdowns with three. He only trails All-Pro wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown on the Lions in those stats and is also second on the team in receptions.

Williams did practice with the Lions on Wednesday while he looks to the two choices he has going forward as the league makes an official announcement on his status. The St. Louis native is deciding whether to appeal the suspension or accept it as Detroit has matchups against the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers coming up.

This was not the first time Williams has been in trouble with the NFL and faced a suspension. On April 21, 2023, the league announced in a press release that the then second-year wideout along with four Lions players were suspended for violating the NFL's gambling policy. While he was initially facing a six-game suspension, Williams' ban was lifted after only four games amid major NFL rule changes.

The Lions are currently in a race for the No. 1 seed in the NFC after beating the previously undefeated Minnesota Vikings in a thrilling 31-29 game. After a historic season that ended in a loss in the NFC Championship to the San Francisco 49ers, expectations are sky-high for a franchise that has never won a Super Bowl, and getting Williams back as soon as possible will be essential for them going forward.