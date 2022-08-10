Jameson Williams takes the high road in choosing Matthew Stafford’s old Lions number

Detroit Lions rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams made sure to get permission from Lions legend and now Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford before taking in the no. 9 jersey. That’s an admirable show of respect from the former Alabama Crimson Tide star, one that would make it even easier for Detroit fans to root for him, as he looks forward to having a great first year in the pros.

Via Eric Woodyard of ESPN:

“Lions rookie Jameson Williams has officially switched his jersey to No. 9 — Matthew Stafford’s old Detroit number. He was looking for a single digit number and actually reached out to Stafford on his own via text as an act of courtesy, according to a source. Classy move.”

Jameson Williams was one of the two first-round picks the Lions got in the 2022 NFL Draft. After addressing a major need on defense by spending the no. 2 overall pick by taking defensive end Aidan Hutchison, the Lions added a major talent to their receiving corps by selecting Williams 12th overall. While many Lions fans were disappointed to see their team elect to not take a quarterback, especially with their 12th pick, they can be guaranteed an exciting play from James Williams right in his very first season in the NFL.

Williams was an electric downfield threat in Alabama, where he transferred after two years with the Ohio State Buckeyes. In that one season with Nick Saban’s team, he racked up 1,572 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns on 79 receptions across 15 games. He is projected to start for in the 2022 NFL season alongside Amon-Ra St. Brown for the Lions’ air attack that should be better this time around. Last season, the Lions averaged just 211.6 passing yards per game, good for only 18th overall in the NFL.

It can also be said that how Jameson Williams performs on the field could factor in the Lions’ future decision on Jared Goff as Detroit’s quarterback. Goff, who has potential out at the end of the 2022 NFL season, is looking to rebound from a dismal 2021, made even more painful to stomach for Lions fans by the fact that they witnessed Matthew Stafford lead the Rams to a Super Bowl win in February.