Matthew Stafford’s reaction to Lions rookie Jameson Williams getting his old number

Jameson Williams is ready to start his NFL career with the Detroit Lions. The Alabama star will capture the attention of fans with his blazing-fast speed and the familiar number on his back. The 12th overall pick will wear the number 9, which was last worn by franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford.

According to Eric Woodyard of ESPN, Stafford has no qualms about Williams taking his old number. The rookie checked in with the Los Angeles Rams quarterback beforehand.

“Williams originally agreed to wear No. 18 as a nod to Lions great Calvin Johnson, who wore No. 81, by flipping it, but was looking for a single-digit number instead,” Woodyard writes. “He reached out to Stafford on his own via text as a courtesy, according to a source. Stafford didn’t have any issues, the source confirmed.” While wearing No. 18 as a nod to Megatron would have been awesome, it’s just as cool to see Stafford allow the young wideout to wear his number.

Williams will be teaming up with Amon-Ra St. Brown, T.J. Hockenson, D’Andre Swift and Penei Sewell to give the Lions a solid foundation for the future. Detroit traded up to draft him and also added Aidan Hutchinson with the second overall pick. Although they are expected to once agin be a bad team, the pieces are being put into place for them to become a strong team in the future.

Matthew Stafford, meanwhile, is trying to repeat as champions with the Rams. If he eventually gets his number retired by Detroit, it will share some meaning if Jameson Williams shines for the Lions and becomes a star.