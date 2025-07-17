The Texas Rangers received some long-awaited good news on Thursday, as veteran right-hander Jon Gray is inching closer to rejoining the rotation. The injury update could mark a turning point for a Rangers squad that’s not only been plagued by pitching injuries, but also ranks near the bottom of the league offensively.

Texas ranks 24th in MLB in batting average (.232) and 23rd in OPS (.676), with just 103 home runs through 97 games. Despite solid individual seasons from Corey Seager (.266 AVG, .845 OPS) and Josh Smith (.277 AVG), the lineup has largely underperformed. Key veterans like Adolis Garcia, Marcus Semien, and Jonah Heim are all batting under .240, and the team has piled up nearly 800 strikeouts while managing just a .300 on-base percentage.

MLB.com’s Kennedi Landry reported on X, formerly known as Twitter, that manager Bruce Bochy expects Jon Gray to make one final rehab start this weekend before returning to the big-league club.

“Bruce Bochy said Jon Gray will make another rehab start this weekend. They anticipate it being his last before he rejoins the big league club.”

After a rainout derailed his scheduled outing with Triple-A Round Rock, Gray pivoted to the Arizona Complex League Rangers, where he tossed three innings, allowing one run on six hits while striking out two without walking a batter. The update from Bochy confirms that Texas expects this weekend’s outing to be his final tune-up before activation from the 60-day IL.

Gray’s return couldn’t come at a better time for Texas, who enter the second half with a 48-49 record, sitting third in the AL West, 8.5 games behind the Houston Astros. The Rangers' playoff hopes are alive but tenuous, and a healthy Gray could provide a significant boost.

The veteran righty has been a reliable arm when healthy, logging 387.1 innings and 362 strikeouts over three seasons with Texas. In 2024, he posted a 5-6 record with a 4.47 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 102.2 innings—solid production given the groin and foot injuries he’s battled, along with the spring training wrist fracture that sent him to the IL.

While Gray hasn’t exceeded three innings in any rehab start thus far, he’s trending toward a pitch-limited role upon return. Whether used as a starter or multi-inning option out of the bullpen, his presence will elevate a middling staff that’s struggled to eat innings or suppress runs effectively.

Despite standout performances from Jacob deGrom, who leads the team with a 2.33 ERA and 113 strikeouts—the Rangers rotation has struggled with depth and consistency behind him. With only two starters holding an ERA below 4.20, and the unit combining for a 3.28 ERA overall, innings have been hard to come by. Without Gray, the rotation lacks a reliable middle-tier presence, making their postseason outlook increasingly uncertain. But if he returns near full strength, Gray could be the stabilizing force that helps anchor the staff for a second-half surge.

At this critical juncture, Gray’s health may determine whether the defending champions fade from the Wild Card race or mount a thrilling playoff push. For now, all eyes are on his next and final rehab start.