After holding a lead for most of the game, Matt Eberflus was disappointed to see how the Bears closed out their Week 11 Lions matchup.

The Chicago Bears held a 26-14 lead over the Detroit Lions with 4:15 remaining in their Week 11 contest. But just as it looked like the Bears would pull off a shocking upset, the Lions went on a run of their own.

Detroit scored 17 unanswered points to close out the game, taking down the Bears, 31-26. After the loss, head coach Matt Eberflus pointed out the obvious in what went wrong for Chicago, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN.

“The disappointment was the finish,” Eberflus said.

The Bears did not trail the entire game until 29 seconds left in the fourth quarter. With the Lions holding a three-point lead, Detroit defender Aidan Hutchinson forced a fumble that turned into a safety. The turnover sealed Chicago's fate and saw their collapse complete.

Of the Bears last five losses, four of them have come by one score. While Chicago has managed to stay around in games, they haven't been able to finish. The Bears did more than just stay around against the Lions as they completely fumbled an early lead.

With the loss, Chicago is now 3-8 on the season. While a win against the Lions wouldn't have changed the Bears' playoff hopes, it at least would've been a sign of growth against a great team in Detroit. After watching their lead shrivel away and turn into a loss, the Bears must wonder what comes next.

Matt Eberflus was disappointed in the finish of Chicago's matchup against the Lions in Week 11. Many Bears fans are wondering if the 2023 season will be the end of Eberflus' tenure as head coach after yet another disappointing season.