While the Detroit Lions earned a monstrous 52-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans, Jared Goff wasn't the conductor of chaos. He was forced to battle through an ankle all game and was seen limping on the field.

Goff didn't practice on Wednesday due to his ankle injury, via Jeremy Reisman of Pride of Detroit. However, on Tuesday, Goff seemed to brush on any serious injury concerns, via 97.1 The Ticket.

“Yeah, it's a little sore, but I'll be fine.”

With the quarterback battling through bumps and bruises, it makes sense to not have him practice. With plenty of time to practice before Week 9, there's no need to risk it. Now, if Goff continues to miss practices throughout the week Detroit will have a problem. But the Lions haven't been sounding the alarm bell just yet.

While Goff threw for three touchdown passes against the Titans, he had just 85 passing yards. Perhaps his ankle injury changed Detroit's gameplan. However, the run game and special teams units made sure to have their quarterback's back. Both David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs had touchdown runs while Kalif Raymond returned a punt 90 yards to the house.

Still, Jared Goff is a crucial component to the Lions' success. Entering Week 9, he has thrown for 1,695 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions. His 74.1 percent completion percentage is the best in the NFL. Furthermore, he has the eighth-most touchdown passes in the league.

But to Goff and the Lions, the most important stat is that they'll go into their Green Bay Packers matchup with a 6-1 record. Having Goff on the field will surely have Detroit feeling much more confident. He may have missed Wednesday's practice, but that doesn't change the Lions' mindset.

They want to be careful with their quarterback and ensure he is healthy for the games that matter most. Barring a setback, That seems likely to include Week 9 vs. the Packers.