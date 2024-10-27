The Detroit Lions have been rolling against the Tennessee Titans, and Jared Goff has barely had to do anything. Just in the first half, the Lions have 35 points, but Goff only has 28 passing yards.

Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montogmery both have rushing touchdowns, and Montgomery also has a passing touchdown to Sam LaPorta. Goff has two passing touchdowns, but they've been near the goal line to Amon-Ra St. Brown and Brock Wright.

The Lions have shown this season that they have one of the league's most explosive offenses, and they can hurt defenses through the air or on the ground.

Jared Goff looking to lead Lions back to playoffs

The Lions continue to dominate this season, and it's been behind Jared Goff's play. The quarterback has been playing some of the best football of his career the past two seasons, and head coach Dan Campbell shared what makes Goff a special player.

“It’s what you don’t see, It’s what you can’t see with your eyes. That’s the most important thing for any player that’s in this league, that wants to be a player you can count on,” Campbell said in an interview with Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. “That’s what he’s got in his brain and what he’s got in his heart. The guy’s a competitor. He doesn’t get frazzled. He’s tough. He’s durable. That’s what makes him dangerous. That’s what makes him a winner.”

Last year, Goff led the Lions to a 12-5 record and the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers, but fell short. This year they've added a few more pieces and are looking to finish the job. So far this season, it looks like they'll be making another deep playoff run, and the hope is that they continue to roll like they have to start the season.