The Detroit Lions got such a steal in Amon-Ra St. Brown. The former fourth-round pick has become one of the most important players in the franchise, earning a four-year $120 million contract extension this offseason. Now he will represent Detroit on a new Netflix show that premieres tomorrow.

St. Brown appeared on today's episode of The Pivot Podcast. He spoke about several topics during the interview, including why he decided to participate in the Netflix show ‘Receiver.'

“They said the Lions want me to talk to Coach Campbell before we do it because the cameras are going to be around,” St. Brown said. “I said okay I'll talk to coach, and before I talked to Coach I talked to my dad he said oh yeah do that s—t, like let's do it I was like I'm down too. So I went to coach Campbell, went to his office talked to him. He's like yeah you can do it, I just don't want it to be a distraction for you or the team. I was like that's fine I agree. And so Netflix said they would only show up to one practice a week which they did. They were never in the meeting room once.”

The show apparently was not a distraction for the Lions. They finished with a 12-5 record, which is tied for the best in franchise history. St. Brown himself was third in the NFL in receiving yards (1,515) and fourth in touchdowns (10).

It is also no surprise that St. Brown's dad helped him make the decision to participate. He has famously pushed all three of his sons to achieve greatness, with Amon-Ra arguably being the most successful brother.

“But I mean when they asked me to do it I was all for it,” St. Brown continued. “I never watched the Quarterback one if I'm being honest, I’ve seen clips of it but I never watched the full thing. It wasn't as invasive as a lot of people think. Practice I was mic’d up for that. Obviously mic’d up for every game and then things out of the facility that they wanted to record, but they did a great job.”

Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has Super Bowl aspirations for the 2024 season

The Detroit Lions were right on the doorstep of the Super Bowl last season. They ended one of the best seasons in franchise history with a crushing third-quarter collapse in San Francisco.

Michigan native Aidan Hutchinson knows all too well what that game meant for Lions fans. He wants to get Detroit back in the playoffs and ultimately into the Super Bowl this season.

Hutchinson spoke about his high expectations for the team during an appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

“I feel like it's the year,” Hutchinson said, per WXYZ Detroit's Brad Galli. “With every fiber of my body, I feel like it's the year. From this year on, every year is the year. With the guys that we have, I hope that we are going to sustain this success for a long time.”

Hutchinson was a large part of Detroit's success in 2023. He had a monster season, logging 36 solo tackles and 11.5 sacks in his sophomore season.

If Hutchinson can make another leap forward in 2024, it will make it that much easier for the Lions to return to the NFC Championship game.