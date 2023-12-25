The two veterans paid respect to each other after the game.

The Detroit Lions survived a tough game against the Minnesota Vikings and went on to clinch the NFC North for the first time since 1993. After the victory, Jared Goff and Kirk Cousins shared a special moment (h/t NFL Films).

The two veteran signal-callers embraced each other after the game, and both of them have been through a lot. The Lions' recent track record of success has been disappointing, and Dan Campbell has come in and turned things around quickly in Detroit.

Cousins tore his Achilles midseason and is out for the rest of the year, and Goff mentioned about Cousins' attitude and comments he made after suffering the injury.

For Goff, he was with the Los Angeles Rams and then was traded to Detroit as Matthew Stafford went on to win a Super Bowl with LA. Now, there's a chance that Goff and Stafford could face each other in the NFC Playoffs in what would be a surprising turn of events.

But, Goff has found success with the Lions. This season, he has thrown for 3,984 yards with 27 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in his third season with the franchise. The Lions now have an 11-4 record, clinched the division for the first time in 30 years, and are just one game behind the San Francisco 49ers for the top spot in the NFC.

As Cousins mentioned, a lot of grit, especially after the Lions finished 3-13-1 in 2021 in Campbell's first season with the team. Now, they are playoff-bound and have a chance to earn home-field advantage.