You have to feel for Kirk Cousins, man. Cousins was having a career-best season with the Minnesota Vikings. After a rough start to the season, his team rattled off three straight wins. A division title was a bit far-fetched, but they had real aspirations for a Wild Card spot. Unfortunately, tragedy struck during their game against the Green Bay Packers.

Kirk Cousins exited the Vikings' big win against the Packers with a lower half injury. Everyone's worst fears were confirmed when the team announced that Cousins suffered an Achilles tear, ending his season prematurely. The injury broke everyone's heart… but it did not break Cousins. Cousins attended the team's Trick-or-Treat event for Kids and signed autographs for the kids, per Vikings fan Blair Reynolds.

“@KirkCousins8 my nephew met you tonight at the Halloween party. You could have stayed away, you could have said no to an autograph. No one would have blamed you after the day you have had. Thank you for showing him that despite all the bad you can rise above it. #Vikings”

That's nice, and makes the Cousins Achilles injury all the more heartbreaking. The Vikings QB has always been a class act off the field. There are many stories about Cousins doing wholesome things for his family or his fans. Coupled with his incredible season, many were excited for Kirk to have an electrifying season.

Unfortunately, the Vikings will have to play this season without their captain and quarterback. That's such a shame, considering the potential of this squad. Can Minnesota rally around Cousins' injury and muster their way towards the playoffs?