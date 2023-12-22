Is Matthew Stafford thinking about a potential playoff game versus the Lions?

If the NFL regular season ended today, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams would be playing the Detroit Lions in the wildcard round of the playoffs. This of course would be a huge storyline, since both Stafford and Lions QB Jared Goff would be facing their former teams.

Stafford and Goff were both a part of one of the biggest quarterback trades in recent years, when the Lions sent Stafford to the Rams in exchange for Goff and several draft picks. Both teams have had more success since the trade. The Rams won the Super Bowl in their first year with Stafford, and are on the verge of a second playoff appearance with the former Lion at the helm. Meanwhile, the Lions are well within reach of winning their first division title, a feat they were unable to achieve during the 11 years they had with Stafford.

When Ryan Fitzpatrick asked Matthew Stafford after the Rams' 30-22 win over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday if he was thinking about a potential game against his former team, Stafford said he's not thinking that far ahead.

“No, no. Like I said, there’s a lot of ball to be played between now and then,” Stafford said. “We’re just trying to get in the dance, that’s the main goal. Get in, be the best seed you can be, figure out where we gotta go play after that. But there’s a lot of football to be played between now and then, and we have two tough opponents,” via Amazon Prime.

The Rams and Lions have faced off once since the trade, when Stafford and the Rams beat Detroit 28-19 back in 2021. However, the stakes would obviously be much higher in the win or go home playoff scenario. Before any possible playoff game, the Rams would first have to notch a wildcard spot while the Lions have to clinch their division. It's smart for Stafford to keep his focus on that, rather than a possible matchup.