The Detroit Lions are having an absolutely bonkers season for all the wrong reasons. After struggling on offense last year, this season is shaping up to be their best offensive output in years. However, their defense has not looked right at all, struggling to stop every team that they’ve faced. As a result, they sit at 1-3 through four games.

There was concern that the Lions’ high-powered offense would be hampered by injuries against the New England Patriots in Week 5. Amon-Ra St. Brown and Josh Reynolds were nursing injuries all week long. Thankfully for Detroit fans, it seems like both wide-outs will be ready to play against the Pats in Week 5. (via Adam Schefter, Tom Pelissero)

#Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, who is listed as questionable with the ankle injury that sidelined him last week, is expected to play today against the #Patriots, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 9, 2022

Lions WR Josh Reynolds, listed as questionable for Sunday due to an ankle injury, is expected to play vs. the Patriots, per source. Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, listed as questionable due to an ankle injury, is considered a pre-game decision. Detroit has a bye next week. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 9, 2022

Amon-Ra St. Brown and Josh Reynolds have been crucial in the emergence of the Lions as a legitimate offensive threat. St. Brown, in particular, is lighting it up for Detroit. The sophomore wide-out built upon his impressive second half last year, turning into a legitimate WR1 option for Jared Goff on offense.

Over the first four weeks of the season, the Lions have feasted against some of the better defenses in the league. They were the league leader in many offensive stats categories to start the year. However, their defense has been a key area of concern for them. Despite the addition of Aidan Hutchinson, the defense still continues to give up big plays and bigger numbers to their opponents.

Detroit is looking to capitalize in Week 5 against a Patriots team still searching for their identity. Having players like Amon-Ra St. Brown on the team will help them greatly in their quest to get back to .500.