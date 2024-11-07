Detroit Lions defensive end Josh Paschal faced a frustrating setback when he was forced to miss two consecutive games after he had to have a benign mass removed from his shoulder.

Paschal undergoes an annual scan because of the fact he was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of skin cancer known as acral lentiginous melanoma during his sophomore year of his college career with the Kentucky Wildcats. In addition to the mental effects of being taken aback by something like this, the treatment and rehabilitation that followed forced Paschal to the sidelines for a period of time.

Lions' Josh Paschal shares true feelings about injury

To experience that in a smaller form once again, even though the mass was not cancerous, was understandably still tough on Paschal's mental.

“It was definitely frustrating,” Paschal said Wednesday of not being able to play for those two games, per the Lions official team website. “But I'm glad to be back now and ready to get after it this week in practice and set myself up for a big game on Sunday night.”

He is grateful to have received an overall positive outcome, though.

“It was nothing cancerous thankfully, praise God for that, but just had to take care of that,” Paschal continued. “I was hoping just to be out for a week, but it wasn’t something that you could really bounce back from in a week so it just took two. I’m thankful to be back now though, and be able to help this team.”

Fortunately for Paschal and the Lions, the defensive end is back to practicing in a full capacity and is all geared up for Sunday. So far this season, he tallies nine combined tackles (eight solo).

He will look to expound upon that when he returns to the field in the Lions' upcoming matchup against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 7:20 p.m. CT in NRG Stadium.