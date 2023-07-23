The Detroit Lions will be absent a key pair of veteran offseason additions as training camp gets underway, with Marvin Jones Jr. and Emmanuel Moseley both placed on injured lists.

Jones has been added to Detroit's Non-Football Injury list, a surprising development after he was a full participant in June's minicamp. His designation to the NFI list indicates the 34-year-old wideout incurred some type of limiting ailment outside team activities and normal football work.

Jones signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Lions in free agency, returning to the team with which he's spent spent five seasons of an 11-year career. He missed just one game for the Jacksonville Jaguars last season, finishing with 46 catches for 529 yards and three touchdowns.

Moseley will begin the 2023 season on the Physically Unable to Perform List as he continues to recover from a torn ACL. He suffered the season-ending injury in Week 5 of last season while playing for the San Francisco 49ers.

“Moseley is not here yet, he will be,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said, per Christian Booher of All Lions. “He's excused, he will start on PUP when he arrives, and it's probably going to be longer than we hoped for. That's really predicated on the work that was going. He was progressing so fast, so we're gonna put the brakes on. I don't want to say set-back, but it'll be a little bit longer.”

Moseley signed a one-year contract with the Lions as a free agent. Health provided, he was expected to compete for a starting cornerback spot during his debut campaign in Detroit.