Since the end of the 2022 season, the Detroit Lions have looked to improve the roster in every way imaginable. Through free agency, they have added several building blocks on both sides of the ball. With the recent signing of veteran wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr., the team brought back a familiar face to the offensive side of the ball.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Marvin Jones is set to return to the Lions on a one-year, $3 million deal worth up to $5 million.

Jones took to Twitter to break the news of his return.

BACK & IM STILL BUZZIN!!! BZN “#”?? pic.twitter.com/eoqw2cMmQ7 — Marvin Jones Jr (@MarvinJonesJr) March 29, 2023

Since being drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fifth round of the 2012 NFL draft, Jones has put together a strong NFL career. Jones spent five seasons with the Lions, being with the team from 2016-2020. Over these five seasons, he appeared in 69 total games. During this stretch, he recorded 289 receptions for 4,296 receiving yards and 36 touchdowns.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Following his departure from the Lions, Marvin Jones spent the past two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Over these two seasons, he recorded 119 receptions for 1,361 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

Now with his return to the Lions, Jones heads back to the team where he played the best football of his career.

The addition of Marvin Jones is just the latest in a string of strong moves for this Lions team. They have also added solid players such as safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, cornerback Cameron Sutton, running back David Montgomery, and guard Graham Glasgow.

With the collection of talent that the Lions have assembled they are built to win now. With two first-round picks in the Draft, this team will look even better by the start of the season. Adding players such as Marvin Jones Jr. will help this group defy expectations once again in 2023.